ALICE MARIE BARILE
1931 - 2020
ALICE MARIE BARILE, 88, of Fort Wayne, passed away Friday, Nov 20. 2020. Alice was born on Nov 25, 1931. In her earlier years, she worked as a long distance operator for Verizon, then retired in 1990 after 40 years. Alice enjoyed gardening, music, playing board games, and pool parties. She is survived by her daughter, Jody (Rick) Wise; and granddaughter, Rianne Wise of Fort Wayne. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Joseph Nick Barile; and daughter, Gabrielle Barile. A private family graveside service was held on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Memorials may be made to Chocolate Box Horse Rescue, PO Box 632, New Haven IN 46774 or the Heartland Hospice. The family would like to thank all of the staff at Heartland and Brookdale for their support, care, and compassion. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society - Newaygo Rd.
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
260-496-9600
0 entries
