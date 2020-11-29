ALICE MARIE BARILE, 88, of Fort Wayne, passed away Friday, Nov 20. 2020. Alice was born on Nov 25, 1931. In her earlier years, she worked as a long distance operator for Verizon, then retired in 1990 after 40 years. Alice enjoyed gardening, music, playing board games, and pool parties. She is survived by her daughter, Jody (Rick) Wise; and granddaughter, Rianne Wise of Fort Wayne. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Joseph Nick Barile; and daughter, Gabrielle Barile. A private family graveside service was held on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Memorials may be made to Chocolate Box Horse Rescue, PO Box 632, New Haven IN 46774 or the Heartland Hospice. The family would like to thank all of the staff at Heartland and Brookdale for their support, care, and compassion. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.