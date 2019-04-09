ALICE MARIE HUTH, 83, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Born Oct. 16, 1935, she was the daughter of the late William and Victoria (Case) Fischer. Alice graduated from Avilla High School in 1953. Alice married Donald R. Huth on May 12, 1963 and spent 48 years of marriage with him until his passing in 2012. She retired from Don Ayers Pontiac Honda. She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. In her spare time she enjoyed golf, cards, and gambling. She is survived by her children, Tony (Gayle) Huth, James Huth and Andy Huth; grandchildren, Marissa, Remington, Raegan, and Peyton; siblings, Donald (Connie) Fischer, Stephen Fischer and Charles Fischer; sister, Roberta (Nick) Weber; and brother-in-law, Stan (Cindy) Huth. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews to cherish her memory. She was preceded in death by her husband; brother, Thomas Fischer; sisters, Jeanette Fischer, Irene Delong, Deloris Lamb, Barbara Hippenhammer, Ruth Ihrie, and Nancy Lamb; sister-in-law, Sharon Marsh; and brother-in-law, Thomas Huth. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with visitation one hour prior. Burial will take place in the Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. The family would like to give their thanks to the staff at Bethlehem Woods for their excellent care. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 9, 2019