ALICE S. BOWRON, 85, of Fort Wayne, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. She was born May 10, 1934, in Oakland, Calif., a daughter of the late Glenn and Ethel (Aitch-ison) Spencer. Alice was a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing, crocheting, bridge, golf and football, and spending time with her family. "She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, and daughter who loved her family with all her heart. Alice will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her". Surviving are her children, John Bowron Jr. of Cypress, Texas, Jeff (Dawn) Bowron of Sharpsburg, Ga., and Cathy Weimer of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Michael Bowron, Jessica Bowron, Alicia Weimer, Kristen (Andrew) Orwig, Jacob Bowron, Matthew (Brooke) Bowron, Sierra Bowron, Elizabeth Weimer, Joshua (Kathryn) Bowron, Cassidy Bowron, David Weimer, Connor Bowron, and Jonah Bowron; and her sister, Patricia Maloney of Fort Wayne. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Glenn Spencer Jr. of Oakland, Calif.; and her brother-in-law, Harold Maloney of Denver, Colo. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left online at www.mccombsandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 14, 2019