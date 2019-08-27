Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALICIA M. ALVAREZ. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ALICIA M. ALVAREZ, 74, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at her residence. Born June 23, 1945, in Mexico, she was the daughter of the late Heriberto Hernan dez and Antonia Meza. Alicia graduated from Harlingen High School in Harlingen, Texas. On July 1, 1972, she married Felipe Alvarez at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Fort Wayne. She worked as an electronic technician for Magnavox for 23 years and Verizon for 11 years. Alicia diligently tended to her garden, nurtured her plants, and took care of her flowers. She enjoyed cooking, baking, watching movies and listening to music. Alicia loved her family and enjoyed vacationing and spending time with them. Survivors include her husband, Felipe Alvarez; daughters, Zenaida (Sergio) Amador and Leticia Alvarez; son-in-law, Sergio Guzman; granddaughter, Citlali Guzman; brother, John J. Morales; and her special furry friends, Precious Luna Alvarez and Vader. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Juanita Guzman. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804). Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will take place following the service at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Heartland Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to Greenlawn Funeral Home.



