ALICIA T. ANDERSON, 78, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Born July 3, 1942 in Pittsburgh, Penn., Alicia was the daughter of the late W. Leland and Elizabeth (Brown) Thompson. Alicia is survived by daughters, Victoria Vaughn, and Kathleen McCord; grandchildren, Jerral, Camille, Madeline and Bethany. Preferred Memorials in Alicia's memory may be made to A.S.P.C.A. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Anderson family may be shared at www.mccombandsons.com
