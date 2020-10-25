1/
ALICIA T. ANDERSON
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ALICIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALICIA T. ANDERSON, 78, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Born July 3, 1942 in Pittsburgh, Penn., Alicia was the daughter of the late W. Leland and Elizabeth (Brown) Thompson. Alicia is survived by daughters, Victoria Vaughn, and Kathleen McCord; grandchildren, Jerral, Camille, Madeline and Bethany. Preferred Memorials in Alicia's memory may be made to A.S.P.C.A. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Anderson family may be shared at www.mccombandsons.com Arrangements by D.O. McComb and Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Maplewood Park
4017 Maplecrest Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46815
(260) 426-9494
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved