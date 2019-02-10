Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALISSA R. (ALI) HOBBS. View Sign

ALISSA (ALI) R. HOBBS, 25, of Fort Wayne, "left us" on Thursday, Feb 7, 2019, with her family by her side at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Born Aug. 16, 1993 in Columbia City, she was the daughter of Patti (Ray) Draper and Robby Hobbs, who survive. She graduated from Whitko High School in 2012 and attended International Business College where she received her Bachelor's Degree in Accounting in 2015. Ali had a passion for art and creating unique wind chimes. She loved traveling and exploring nature trails and spending time with her friends at Turnstone. Her enthusiasm for life was infectious. She will be forever remembered by her life partner, Nikki Graft; her parents, Robby Hobbs and Patti (Ray) Draper; her two step-brothers, Brodi and Britton Draper; her grandfathers, Merle Anderson and Donald (Sue Trowbridge) Hobbs; a niece, numerous cousins, extended family, close friends, and her dog Zeus. Her beloved grandmothers, Annie Anderson and Sandy Hobbs, guided her on her journey to Heaven. Ali's Celebration of Life is from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Mizpah Shrine Center, located at 1015 Memorial Way, Fort Wayne, Ind. Food and drink will be provided. "Please bring photos and memories to share."



4602 Newaygo Road

Fort Wayne , IN 46808

