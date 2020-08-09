ALIX HAYNES, peacefully passed away on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Born Nov. 19, 1951, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of John and Dorothy (Diehl) Haynes. She attended Principia College, receiving a liberal arts degree, and also met her husband, Lew Roby. Alix and Lew were married shortly after college and have been together ever since. One of her greatest joys in life has been their son, Jeff Roby, and their grandson, Anari. Alix carried a high standard throughout her life - to always give her best in whatever she was doing. With two long successful career paths accomplished, she began her last job as the Alumni Coordinator for Camps Leelanau & Kohahna. Camp was Alix's passion. It represented all things beautiful, good, and true. Alix has remained a dedicated student of Christian Science her entire life. She is survived by her husband, Lew Roby; son, Jeff Roby; sister, Julie Shackley; brothers, Colby (Peggy) Haynes, David (Debi) Haynes and Jeffrey (Lydia) Haynes; sister-in-law, Louise Haynes; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Alix was preceded in death by her father and mother; and brother, John Haynes Jr. in 2013. She carries in her heart many wonderful friends. There will be no funeral or memorial service. Her request in her remembrance is to make a donation to Camps Leelanau & Kohahna, 1653 Port Oneida Road, Maple City, MI 49664.