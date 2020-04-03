ALIYANAH MONAE GILLINGHAM, 7, of Loxley, Ala., passed away Saturaday, March 28, 2020, at Riley Hospital for Children. Aliyanah was born Sept. 20, 2012 in Fort Wayne. Her love for God at an early age was like no other. She was faithful in taking the Lords supper everday. Her bold faith allowed her to speak her baby brother into existence. God answered her prayers every time. Aliyanah is survived by her parents, Christopher and Tammi Gillingham of Loxley, Ala..; grandfather, Andrew Townser of Silverhill, Ala..; aunt, Yarnsena Johnson of Dallas, Texas; grandfather, Kirby (Susan) Gillingham of Fort Wayne; grandmother, Barbara Graber of Woodburn, Ind.; great - grandmother, Carol (Ron) Wilson of Fort Wayne; uncle, John (Candy) Graber of Woodburn, Ind.; aunt, Carol (Scott) Lane of Fort Wayne; aunt, Jynette (Joseph) Odell of Fort Wayne; aunt, Mary (Eric) Burkett of Woodburn, Ind.; aunt, Barbie Gillingham of North Webster Ind.; uncle, Kevin (Ondreya) Gillingham of Fort Wayne; aunt, Narcia Payton of St. Mary's, Ohio; and a host of extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Lucille (Annette) Townser formerly of Silverhill, Ala.; and uncle, Gregory (Keith) Lewis formerly of Mobile, Ala. Services entrusted to Glazebrooks Funeral Services.

