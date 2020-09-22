ALLAN E. HERRING, 53, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Allan is survived by his parents, Melvin and Barbara Herring; brother, Jeff; and sister, Elaine (Chris) Rowlett; and two very special nieces, Heather and Courtney. Visitation for Allan is from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 6557 N. Clinton St. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at the funeral home, with calling one hour prior. Burial will be in Lindenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Preferred memorials in Allan's honor may be directed to his niece's education fund ( c/o Elaine Rowlett).