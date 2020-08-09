1/1
ALLAN J. CAMPBELL
ALLAN J. CAMPBELL, 82, of Fort Wayne, died on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Born Oct. 28, 1937, he was a son of the late Homer and Mary Marjorie Campbell. Allan was a graduate of South Side High School and Purdue University. He served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a metallurgist at Joselyn Stainless Steel and later retired as a machinist at CTS Machine Works. He was a collector of many things, including books and cars. Survivors include brothers, Don (Helen) Campbell and Russ Campbell; nieces, Deb (Mike) Densel, Cathy (Ray Redington) Garrison, Stacey Delamarter, Jamey Baker, and Karey (Kenny) Zywicki; nephews, Brad (Bekah) Campbell and Tye (Tiffany) Campbell; several great nieces and great nephews, and numerous cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Patty Campbell. Private burial service will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion. Contributions in Allan's memory may be directed to Visiting Nurse Hospice Home, 5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46804. Care of the Campbell family by Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion. To leave an online condolence or sign the guestbook, visit http://www.harperfuneralhomes.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 9, 2020.
