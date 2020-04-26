ALLAN JOSEPH BOWERS, 72, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at V.A. Northern Indiana Health Care in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born July 3, 1947 in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Joseph S. and Helen (Vachon) Bowers. Allan graduated from Central High School in 1966. After high school, Allan was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served as a combat medic in Vietnam for three years. Allan was an avid collector of stamps, coins, and rings. Allan enjoyed reading Western novels and watching classic Westerns on television. He was a quiet and humble man who found great joy in his hobbies. Allan was of Catholic faith. He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Anita; daughter, Diane (Timothy) Cummins of Woodburn; brothers, Wayne (Sarah) Bowers of Sherwood, Ohio and Ronald (Donna) Bowers of Woodburn; sisters, Joyce Ann Niemeyer of Lima, Ohio and Eileen (Calvin) Christlieb of New Haven; granddaughter, Serena Phillips, and grandson, Liam Bogart. Allan was also preceded in death by his son, Matthew Bowers; three brothers; and four sisters. Private Burial will take place at the Marion National Cemetery, Ind. Arrangements by D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, Ind. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 26, 2020