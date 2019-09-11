|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALLAN R. STRATEN.
|
|
Rosary
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
7:30 PM
View Map
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Maplewood Park
|
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
View Map
Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church
|
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
View Map
Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church
ALLAN R. STRATEN, 79, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. Born July 13, 1940, in Jersey City, N.J., he was a son of the late Thomas and Mary (Egan) Straten, and was raised in Hoboken, N.J. Allan was a graduate of Demarest High School in Hoboken, N.J., and a graduate of Defiance College, in Defiance, Ohio, with a Bachelor's degree. Allan taught for 25 years in Hoboken, N.J., and was a substitute teacher with Fort Wayne Community Schools for 15 years. He was an assistant football coach at Hoboken High School for 10 years and head football coach for four years. Allan enjoyed golf, music, sports of all kinds particularly football. He was a past member and vice president of the Hoboken Rotary Club and the Cherry Hill Golf Club. He was also a president of the Yellow Jacket Records. Allan is survived by his wife of 34 years, Sylvia Grogg; stepson, Mike (Anna) Wildermuth; step-daughter, Amy (Dan) Bulger; step-grandchildren, Andrew, Madeleine, Isabella, Trace, Shaelen, and Maris; brother, Dennis (Barbara) Straten; and nieces and nephews, Thomas (Meredith) Straten, Marybeth Straten, Dennis Straten, Brian Straten, Mark Straten, Michelle (Joey) Matesic, Sandra (Brian) Schaefer, Ricky (Donna) Saltarelli, Anthony Saltarelli, Debbie (Charles) Meisch, and Barbara (David) Hall. He was also preceded in passing by his brother, Thomas Straten; and sister, Sophie Saltarelli. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church, 7215 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with a Rosary service beginning at 7:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 11, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|