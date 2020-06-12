ALLEN ARMSTRONG
1938 - 2020
ALLEN ARMSTRONG, 82, of Fort Wayne, died peacefully on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, on Nov. 29, 1938, he was the son of the late Wayne and Kathryn (Groscup) Armstrong. He graduated from Auburn High School in 1956. He married Suzan Colbart on Feb. 19, 1967. He was an E3 in the United States Army, stationed in Alaska. He worked for Moore Business Forms for over 35 years. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, bowler, and golfer. He was also a certified Scuba Diver and enjoyed spending winters in Marco island. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Suzan Armstrong of Fort Wayne; four children, Jerry (Meghan) Armstrong of Seminole, Fla., Gary Armstrong of Macy, Ind., Stacey VanDuyne and Wendy Armstrong, both of Fort Wayne; a sister, Pat Stemen of Auburn, Ind.; 12 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life open house in his honor is from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at his residence in Fort Wayne. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association or Aging & In Home Services of Northeast Indiana.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 05:00 PM
his residence in Fort Wayne
Funeral services provided by
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
