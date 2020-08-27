ALLEN D. "AL" CREAGER, 85, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Born on Jan. 2, 1935 in Waterloo, Ind., he was a son of the late Ray and Mary (Cherry) Creager. He graduated from Riverdale High School in 1955. He served in the United States Marine Corps. He worked at Central Soya Co. Inc. for 28 years and at Lowes Home Improvement on Illinois Road for 15 years before retiring. He was a longtime member of Grace Presbyterian Church, Fort Wayne. Surviving family include his wife, Susan "Sue" Creager; children, Tanya Higgins, Steven and Scott (Diane) Creager; grandchildren, Ashley, Jonathan, Haley, Billie, Sharon, Ethan, and Dallas; great-grandson, Andrew, and another great-grandson on the way, Vegas; brother, Duane (Etta) Creager; and many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by his daughter, Shannon Lutz; and seven brothers and sisters. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Grace Presbyterian Church or Visiting Nurse. Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements. Condolences and future service details can be found at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com