ALLEN F. "AL" HAAS
ALLEN "AL" F. HAAS, 67, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Frederick and Glennis Haas. Al worked as a environmental specialist for the Allen County School Corporation and more recently at Dupont Hospital. He is survived by his niece, Angie (Craig Tindell) Durnell; nephew, Matt (Rose) Durnell; four great-nieces and great-nephews: and many other loved ones. Al was also preceded in death by his sister, Linda Durnell; and nephew, Mitchell Durnell. Time of Remembrance is 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Memorials may be made to family. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Calling hours
03:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
AUG
1
Service
04:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
