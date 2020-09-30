1/1
ALLEN K. HIGH Jr.
ALLEN K. HIGH JR., passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. Born Nov. 6, 1963, he was a son of the late Allen and Bernice High. Allen had worked at INTAT & Grede foundry's, Allen enjoyed gardening and motorcycles especially his Harley Davidson. Surviving are his fianc‚, Cindy Galvan; son, Kalib Fisher (Samatha Lane); stepdaughter, Jenevie Galvan; stepson, Augustine Galvan; two grandchildren, several step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; brother, Ed (Susan) High; brother-in-law, Steve (Susie) Christman; and sisters, Bonnie (Steve) Harrison, Darlene (Steve) Herrling, Annette (Kim "Duke") Simmons, and Denise High. He was preceded in death by both parents and a sister. Funeral service is noon Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home, 1415 West Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation from 10 a.m. to noon. Arrangements by Macer-Hall-Marcum-Moffitt Funeral Home, New Castle, Ind.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society
1415 West Coliseum Blvd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
(260) 496-9600
