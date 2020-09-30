ALLEN K. HIGH JR., passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. Born Nov. 6, 1963, he was a son of the late Allen and Bernice High. Allen had worked at INTAT & Grede foundry's, Allen enjoyed gardening and motorcycles especially his Harley Davidson. Surviving are his fianc‚, Cindy Galvan; son, Kalib Fisher (Samatha Lane); stepdaughter, Jenevie Galvan; stepson, Augustine Galvan; two grandchildren, several step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; brother, Ed (Susan) High; brother-in-law, Steve (Susie) Christman; and sisters, Bonnie (Steve) Harrison, Darlene (Steve) Herrling, Annette (Kim "Duke") Simmons, and Denise High. He was preceded in death by both parents and a sister. Funeral service is noon Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home, 1415 West Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation from 10 a.m. to noon. Arrangements by Macer-Hall-Marcum-Moffitt Funeral Home, New Castle, Ind.



