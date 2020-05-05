ALLEN L. POORMAN, 81, of Roanoke, Ind., passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. Born Sept. 27, 1938, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of Russell L. and Princess D. (May) Poorman. Allen and Meridith K. Welch married on June 27, 1959. They have two sons. Allen was a 1956 graduate of Elmhurst High School. He received his Bachelor's degree in Education from Indiana University in 1962, followed by his Master's degree from Michigan State in 1968. He taught at Lansing Michigan Everett High School for five years and returned to Fort Wayne and taught at South Side High School for 35 years before retiring in June of 1997. In 1984, by the guiding hand of his uncle, William P. May, he formed Old Prairie Products Sand and Gravel, Inc. Allen was admired for his strong work ethic, the love for his family, his friends and church family. He especially loved the long Labor Day weekends spent with his family in beautiful Glen Arbor on Lake Michigan watching the waves roll in and out, looking for Petosky stones watching the family swim, flying kites and laughing together. His presence will be fondly missed at birthday parties and holiday gatherings where the grand kids would undoubtedly bring him sweets. He loved anything IU, especially basketball, and was a strong defender of Bobby Knight. His greatest gift and legacy left to his family was his complete devotion to the love of his life, Meridith. Allen and Meridith were founding members of The River Christian Church. He loved his church and served as an elder until his illness prohibited his service. He was a 50 year member of Waynedale Masonic Lodge 739 and Waynedale OES Chapter 600. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Meridith; son, Brent (Sheryl) of Fort Wayne; son, Brad (Shelly) of Angola, Ind.; and grandchildren, Julia (Aldo) Monterosso of Fort Wayne, Bryce (Carrie) Poorman of Midvale, Utah, Joe Poorman of Fort Wayne, Sarah (Adam) Peters of Morton, Ill., Brent Thomas Poorman of New Haven, Ind., Alexander Poorman of Angola, Ind., and Bradley Allen Poorman of Angola, Ind. He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Princess Poorman; sister, Beverly Fleck; and brother, Donald Poorman Sr. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the loving care provided through Home Instead Senior Care. Private family services will be held. Allen's final resting place will be Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorial gifts in Allen's memory may be made to the The River Christian Church, 1515 Magnavox Way, Fort Wayne, IN 46804, or Visiting Nurse, 5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46804. Arrangements entrusted to Greenlawn Funeral Home.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store