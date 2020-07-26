ALLEN L. RUFFIN, 31, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Surviving are his mother, Nichelle Lamb (Corey) Freeman; daughter, Allora N. Ruffin-Windom; sisters, Ashley Collins Lamb and Aleya Burkes; brothers, Albert J. Pippins and Tajuan Henderson; along with a host of other family members and friends. Service is noon Friday, July 31, 2020, at New Covenant Worship Center, 3420 Paulding Road, with walk-through visitation one hour before service. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC. www.ellisfh.com