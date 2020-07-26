1/1
ALLEN L. RUFFIN
ALLEN L. RUFFIN, 31, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Surviving are his mother, Nichelle Lamb (Corey) Freeman; daughter, Allora N. Ruffin-Windom; sisters, Ashley Collins Lamb and Aleya Burkes; brothers, Albert J. Pippins and Tajuan Henderson; along with a host of other family members and friends. Service is noon Friday, July 31, 2020, at New Covenant Worship Center, 3420 Paulding Road, with walk-through visitation one hour before service. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC. www.ellisfh.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
11:00 AM
New Covenant Worship Center
JUL
31
Service
12:00 PM
New Covenant Worship Center
Funeral services provided by
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
1021 E. Lewis Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46803
260-422-6958
