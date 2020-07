Or Copy this URL to Share

RUFFIN, ALLEN L.: Service is noon Friday, July 31, 2020, at New Covenant Worship Center, 3420 Paulding Road, with walk-through visitation one hour before service.Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC.



