ALLEN L. SHEPARD, 80, of Fort Wayne, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Born Dec. 31, 1939, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late James and Irene Shepard. He was the owner at Norms Paint Supply for several years. His kindness and generosity throughout his life should be an example for others to follow. Allen lived his life faithfully with great devotion to his church. Allen is survived by three daughters, Ann Nord, Sharon (Mark) Crickmore and Julie Worstine; son, Mark (Jean) Shepard; sister, Elaine Wetzel; nine grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Allen was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Shepard; son, Brian Shepard; and grandaughter Kaylee Marie Herber. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 1122 S. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 15, 2020