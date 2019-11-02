RICHARD ALLEN McCLEARY, 59, passed Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center of Fort Wayne. He was born and raised in Columbia City, Ind. He was a truck driver for Precision Steel Services for over 20 years. Richard was a race enthusiast and enjoyed going to drag races and spending his weekends at Baer Field Raceway. He was an avid Chevy man, especially when it came to his Camaros. Richard's current passion was rebuilding his Harley Davidson. He is survived by his children, Corbin McCleary of Hoagland, Ind., and Tara Folds of Bellevue, Ohio: brothers, William McCleary of Warsaw, Ind., and Marlin (Ronda) McCleary of Columbia City, Ind.; and several nieces and nephews. Richard was preceded in death by his mother, Bessy Callison; father, Marlin R. McCleary; stepfather, Duke Callison; and brother, David Farrell. Service is 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home, 1327 N. Wells St., Fort Wayne, with calling two hours prior. Preferred memorials may be made to the family c/o Corbin McCleary.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 2, 2019