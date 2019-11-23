ALMA DORIS MUNROE, 79, of Indianapolis, formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Manorcare in Indianapolis. She was born Nov. 24, 1939, in Middlesboro, Ky., the daughter of the late Gilbert and Della (Partin) Frazier. Alma grew up in Middlesboro, Ky., and for the past 50 years lived in Fort Wayne. Surviving are her loving children, Laurie Yurkovic of Florida and Allen Munroe of Indiana; and one granddaughter, Jade Munroe. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, Steven. No services will be held. Arrangements entrusted to Indiana Funeral Care - Greenwood Chapel.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 23, 2019