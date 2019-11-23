ALMA DORIS MUNROE (1939 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALMA DORIS MUNROE.
Service Information
Indiana Funeral Care & Crematory
8151 Allisonville Road
Indianapolis, IN
46250
(317)-636-6464
Obituary
Send Flowers

ALMA DORIS MUNROE, 79, of Indianapolis, formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Manorcare in Indianapolis. She was born Nov. 24, 1939, in Middlesboro, Ky., the daughter of the late Gilbert and Della (Partin) Frazier. Alma grew up in Middlesboro, Ky., and for the past 50 years lived in Fort Wayne. Surviving are her loving children, Laurie Yurkovic of Florida and Allen Munroe of Indiana; and one granddaughter, Jade Munroe. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, Steven. No services will be held. Arrangements entrusted to Indiana Funeral Care - Greenwood Chapel.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.