ALMA F. HARTMAN, 86, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. Born on Sept. 18, 1933 in Bluffton, Ind., Alma was a daughter of the late Lester and Velta (Genth) Kumfer. She worked for Wayne Home Equipment for 42 years, retiring in 2011. Alma was a member of the Fairview Church of God for many years. She enjoyed listening to Elvis, shopping, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren. She also cherished the once a month dinners with her siblings. Surviving are her sons, Dwayne (Tammy) and Doyle Hartman; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Wendall (Barb) and Eldon (Carolyn) Kumfer; sister, Janet (Jim) Corn; brother-in-law, Ralph (Pat) Hartman; and several nieces and nephews. Also preceding her in passing was her husband, Wayne Hartman; and late husband, Richard Kumfer. A Memorial Service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809), with visitation one hour prior. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 8, 2019