ALMA KABLE, 97, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Born in Wilshire, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Stanton and Margaret Dailey. Alma was born a premature baby, just two pounds. A shoe box baby, not expected to live, she lived a full life as a servant to the Lord to her church family and friends. She was a member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church where she served on the Mary Martha Circle and Altar Guild. Alma worked at General Electric for many years. She was an exceptional bowler and traveled to many tournaments. She is survived by her son, Ron (Teresa) Kable of Fort.Wayne; sister, Majorie Dodane; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, L. Paul Kable; son, Larry Kable; five brothers, Robert, David, Charles, Thomas, and Stanton Dailey Jr.; and sisters, Mary Bennett and Katherine Bair. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, with calling from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m prior. She will be interred at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred Memorials to St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church. www.covingtonmemorial.com