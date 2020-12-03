1/1
ALMA KABLE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ALMA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALMA KABLE, 97, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Born in Wilshire, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Stanton and Margaret Dailey. Alma was born a premature baby, just two pounds. A shoe box baby, not expected to live, she lived a full life as a servant to the Lord to her church family and friends. She was a member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church where she served on the Mary Martha Circle and Altar Guild. Alma worked at General Electric for many years. She was an exceptional bowler and traveled to many tournaments. She is survived by her son, Ron (Teresa) Kable of Fort.Wayne; sister, Majorie Dodane; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, L. Paul Kable; son, Larry Kable; five brothers, Robert, David, Charles, Thomas, and Stanton Dailey Jr.; and sisters, Mary Bennett and Katherine Bair. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, with calling from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m prior. She will be interred at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred Memorials to St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church. www.covingtonmemorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 432-2508
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved