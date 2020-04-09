ALMA KEIDEL, 97, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, 11:45 p.m., at Ossian Health & Rehabilitation Center. Born Dec. 19, 1922, in Adams County, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Adolph Kiefer and Anna (Bultemeier) Kiefer. Alma was united in marriage to Marlin J. Keidel on April 17, 1949 at Zion Lutheran Church, Friedheim; he preceded her in death on Jan. 22, 2019 after 69 years of marriage. Alma was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Friedheim. Before her marriage to Marlin, Alma was employed at General Electric in Decatur. Following her marriage, she assisted him in the operation of the family farm in Allen County. Alma enjoyed baking, crocheting, knitting, gardening, and walking. An interesting note, when she was at the nursing home, they provided her with a reflective vest because she walked so much around the facility and in the parking lot. "She could also shop forever without buying anything." Surviving are her son, Murl J. (Deb) Keidel of Fort Wayne; grandson, Scott Anders of Huntington, Ind.; sister, Renate Hormann of Fort Wayne; two great-granddaughters, Desiree Brubaker and Marissa Anders; and one great-great-grandchild, Isabella. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Esther Gallmeyer; and brother, Cliff Kiefer. In following guidelines established by the Indiana Department of Health regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held. Preferred memorials to Zion Lutheran Church, Friedheim. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 9, 2020