ALMA M. SEBENOLER, 85, of Wolcottville, Ind., died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Orchard Pointe Health Campus. Born Oct 22, 1934, in Port Union, Newfound land, she was the youngest of six daughters and a daughter of the late William and Elizabeth Rideout. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, James Sebenoler Jr.; son, Michael Sebenoler of Aurora, Ohio; daughters, Lynn (Mark) Pyle of Canton, Ohio, and Sandy (Kel) Preston of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Cassie (Jake) Ballard, Jordan Pyle, Rachel Sebenoler, and Ryan Preston; and oen great- granddaughter, Winter Ballard. Private family services will be held at Divine Mercy Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
