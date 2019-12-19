ALMEDA R. WALKER, 90, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Adams Heritage, Monroe ville, Ind. Born on Jan. 31, 1929, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Dora Walker. She graduated from University of Saint Francis college and received her Master's degree from Loyola University in Chicago. She taught at Fort Wayne Community Schools for 39 1/2 years, mostly at Adams Elementary. She was a member of St. Henry's Catholic Church and the Retired Teachers Association. Surviving her are her sister-in-law, Millie Walker of Auburn; four nieces in California, and two nephews in the Fort Wayne area. Also preceding her in passing was her brother, James; and sister, Deloris Alonso. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at St. Henry's Catholic Church, 2929 E. Paulding Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46816). Memorial contributions may be made to the A.S.P.C.A. or St. Henry's Catholic Church. Condolences can be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 19, 2019