ALOIS "AL" BUCHHEIT, 76, of Fort Wayne, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Born June 24, 1942, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Alois (Mary) Buchheit. He graduated from IU Bloomington and was a teacher and an Antique Dealer. Alois is survived by his wife, Karen Buchheit; son, Josh (Millissa) Buchheit; sister, Ann Stucky; brother-in-law, Bruce Sheley; granddaughter, Claire Buchheit; and grandson, Samuel Buchheit. Alois was also preceded in death by his brother, John "Jack" Buchheit. Memorial service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, With calling from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Divine Mercy Funeral Home 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 23, 2019
