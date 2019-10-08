Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALOMA MARION MOORE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ALOMA MARION MOORE, 76, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, surrounded by love and family at Parkview Randailla Hospital in Fort Wayne. She was born Feb. 3, 1943, in Fort Wayne. Aloma graduated from Central High School. She continued her education receiving her QMA, Medical Assisting, and then her LPN at Ivy Tech where she graduated Nursing school in 1999. She worked as an LPN for several places during the duration of her professional career. She served as an LPN at Harbour of Fort Wayne, Lamplight Communities, Brookdale, Kindred Healthcare, Emeritus Senior Living, Courtland Health and Rehab, State Development Center, Beverly Rehab and Specialty Care Facility. She was a lifelong member of Turner Chapel AME, in Fort Wayne. Surviving are her siblings, Toni Moore-Stewart, Syble (Josh) Smith, Rev. Frederica (Steven) Lynch Lupkin, Paul (Patricia) Rowe, Greta McKinney, and Dr. Raphilla Dixie, and Lee Moore; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Canine companion, Quinn; close friends, Rosemary Milton, Katrina Smith, and a close companion, Andrew Burnett. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gladys Moore, Frederic S. Moore, and Reola C. Moore; and siblings, Edward Theodore Moore, Gaylord Moore-Gaines, and Gloria A. Williams. Funeral service is noon Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Turner Chapel, 836 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46803), with calling one hour prior from 11 a.m. to noon. Burial will take place at Lindenwood Cemetery following the service. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park of Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, please visit



