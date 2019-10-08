ALOMA MARION MOORE

Guest Book
  • "I loved working with her May she Rest In Peace and her..."
    - Michelle Bates
Service Information
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN
46805
(260)-426-9494
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Turner Chapel
836 E. Jefferson Blvd.
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Turner Chapel
836 E. Jefferson Blvd.
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

ALOMA MARION MOORE, 76, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, surrounded by love and family at Parkview Randailla Hospital in Fort Wayne. She was born Feb. 3, 1943, in Fort Wayne. Aloma graduated from Central High School. She continued her education receiving her QMA, Medical Assisting, and then her LPN at Ivy Tech where she graduated Nursing school in 1999. She worked as an LPN for several places during the duration of her professional career. She served as an LPN at Harbour of Fort Wayne, Lamplight Communities, Brookdale, Kindred Healthcare, Emeritus Senior Living, Courtland Health and Rehab, State Development Center, Beverly Rehab and Specialty Care Facility. She was a lifelong member of Turner Chapel AME, in Fort Wayne. Surviving are her siblings, Toni Moore-Stewart, Syble (Josh) Smith, Rev. Frederica (Steven) Lynch Lupkin, Paul (Patricia) Rowe, Greta McKinney, and Dr. Raphilla Dixie, and Lee Moore; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Canine companion, Quinn; close friends, Rosemary Milton, Katrina Smith, and a close companion, Andrew Burnett. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gladys Moore, Frederic S. Moore, and Reola C. Moore; and siblings, Edward Theodore Moore, Gaylord Moore-Gaines, and Gloria A. Williams. Funeral service is noon Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Turner Chapel, 836 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46803), with calling one hour prior from 11 a.m. to noon. Burial will take place at Lindenwood Cemetery following the service. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park of Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.domccombandsons.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 8, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details