ALOYSIUS STEFANSKI, 84, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Aloysius had been part of the National Guard and the U.S. Army, finishing his military career with the 221st Army Reserve. He also had worked as a painter for the Hall's Restaurant Group. Surviving are his wife, Carole Stefanski; sons, Gary A. (Ruth) Stefanski and Tim S. Stefanski; daughter, Cathy (David) Miller; four grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. The family will have a private service. To leave condolences visit www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
