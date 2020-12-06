ALOYSIUS STEFANSKI, 84, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Aloysius had been part of the National Guard and the U.S. Army, finishing his military career with the 221st Army Reserve. He also had worked as a painter for the Hall's Restaurant Group. Surviving are his wife, Carole Stefanski; sons, Gary A. (Ruth) Stefanski and Tim S. Stefanski; daughter, Cathy (David) Miller; four grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. The family will have a private service. To leave condolences visit www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com