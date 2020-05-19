ALVA "AL" R. HOLDERMAN, 85, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne on July 19, 1934, he was a son of the late Herman Roscoe and Hazel (Musser) Holder man. Al was a veteran of the U.S. Navy CB's and served in North Africa for three nyears. Al married his high school sweetheart, Margie Ford, on July 24, 1955. He worked for Minear Electrical for 15 years before owning Holderman Electric for 30 years before retiring. Al was a member of Forest Park United Methodist Church for 50 years and was very active teaching children and adult classes. He loved to entertain family and friends. Al is survived by his wife, Margie; children, Beth (Jon) Wood, Todd (Chris) Holderman and John Holderman; nine grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Loa Burke, Eloise Slieger, Kenneth Holderman, and Joyce Franz. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visitation also from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service to Covington Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Food Bank (Bloomingdale), 609 Putman St., Fort Wayne, IN 46808.