ALVIN A. KRUECKEBERG

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALVIN A. KRUECKEBERG.
Obituary
Send Flowers

ALVIN A. KRUECKEBERG, 91, of Decatur, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Alvin was a tractor enthusiast. Survivors include his wife, Esther Kruecke berg of Decatur, Ind.; daughters, Sharon (David) Tester of Decatur, Ind., Susan (Ron) Ballard of Decatur, Ind., Carol (Dennis) Bentz of Decatur, Ind., Deborah (Tom) Wells of Ohio City, Ohio; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by sisters, Julia Lehrman and Marcile Schultz; and brothers, Louis and Edwin Jr. Krueckeberg. Service is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Decatur, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Visitation also from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home of Decatur. For complete obituary information and to sign the on-line guestbook visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.