ALVIN A. KRUECKEBERG, 91, of Decatur, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Alvin was a tractor enthusiast. Survivors include his wife, Esther Kruecke berg of Decatur, Ind.; daughters, Sharon (David) Tester of Decatur, Ind., Susan (Ron) Ballard of Decatur, Ind., Carol (Dennis) Bentz of Decatur, Ind., Deborah (Tom) Wells of Ohio City, Ohio; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by sisters, Julia Lehrman and Marcile Schultz; and brothers, Louis and Edwin Jr. Krueckeberg. Service is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Decatur, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Visitation also from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home of Decatur. For complete obituary information and to sign the on-line guestbook visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 23, 2019