ALVIN B. COOK SR., 80, of Woodburn, Ind., passed away on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Allen County. Born March 11, 1940, in St. Joe, Ind., he was a son of the late Robert and Anna Cook. He retired after 27 years from Essex, was an Eagle Scout and was in the Hall of Fame at Baerfield and Avilla Raceways. An avid racer, he also loved hunting and fishing. Surviving are his wife, Roseann; children, John (Renee) Cook of Fort Wayne Robert Cook of Avilla, Penny (Jack) Russell of New Haven, Dean (Mary) Cook and Tom (Kelly) Cook, both of Fort Wayne, Randy (Julie) Cook of Woodburn, Haiden Cook and Eddie Cook, both of Fort Wayne; Vickie Cook of Bloomington, Douglas Cook of Fort Wayne, Cheyanne Cook of Woodburn, and Cody Cook of Auburn; 23 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his son, Alvin B. Cook Jr. No services.a



