ALVIN "AL" G. BURNS, 70, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in the care of hospice. Born on May 18, 1949, in Rensselaer, Ind., he was the son of the late Francis and Dorothy (Butz) Burns. Al attended Ball State University where he graduated with Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Social Studies. He retired from Elmhurst High School after 38 years of teaching. Throughout his life, he was "THE ultimate" Penn State fan. Al is survived by his wife of 48 years, Marty (Fulton) Burns; daughter, Christina (Rick) Stemmler of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Camrynn and Penn; son, Frederick Burns; son, Andrew Burns of Fort Wayne; daughter, Chrisandra Burns of Fort Wayne; and brother, Wayne Burns of Fort Wayne. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Richard Burns. Memorial service is 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., with visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana. "WE ARE...PENN STATE!" To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 28, 2020