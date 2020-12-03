1/
ALVIN G. GRUENEWALD
1932 - 2020
ALVIN G. GRUENEWALD, entered heaven on Thanksgiving evening, Thurday, Nov. 26, 2020. Born in 1932, in Crete, Neb., Al was the son of the late Gustave and Alvina Gruenewald. Al graduated from Seward Nebraska School. He was a Master Chief entering the Navy Reserves in 1951, serving 41 years. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion. Al farmed and operated a crop-dusting company for 23 years and was an electrician. Al served as President of the David City Schools and was active in the communities in which he lived. In 1987, Al moved to Fort Wayne, as a corporate pilot, mechanic, trainer and inspector for Bowman Aviation. He was previously married to Geraldine (Miller). After moving to Fort Wayne, Al and Karen (Girardot) were united in marriage. Karen and Al settled in Sun City Peachtree in Griffin, Ga. Al had three sons, Mark of Omaha, Neb., Chris (deceased) and James of McDonough, Ga.; three stepchildren, Earl Cameron (Nevin) Cook of Hickory, N.C., Dr. Sarah Cook (Kevin Byers) of Atlanta, Ga., and Brian (Dawn) Cook of Shaker Heights, Ohio; and seven step grandchildren. Also surviving Alvin are two sisters, Norma Duer and Sandra Suhr, both of Seward, Neb.; and many nieces and nephews. Arrangements for a memorial service will be made at a later date. Haisten McCullough Funeral Home, 1155 Everee Inn Road, Griffin, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.haistenmcculloughfuneralhome.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Haisten McCullough Funeral Home
1155 Everee Inn Road
Griffin, GA 30224
Memories & Condolences

December 3, 2020
