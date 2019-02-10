Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALVIN "PAUL" HOY. View Sign

ALVIN "PAUL" HOY, 90, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, with his family at his side. Born on Nov. 12, 1928, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Alvin Leo and Amelia (Boedecker) Hoy. Paul was a 1946 graduate of Central Catholic High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He retired from the U.S. Post Office after 38 years of service. He married Marylane Desmonds, in 1951; she preceded him in death in 2017. Paul loved his family and was an avid card player. He loved to work in the yard, collected antiques, and always looked for (and loved) a bargain. He is survived by his seven children, Candace (Jerry) Durnell, Geary (Jan) Hoy and Kevin (Sandy) Hoy, all of Carmel, Michelle (Mark) Heitger of Hudson, Ernest (Elizabeth) Hoy of Leo, Jamie (Steve) Hoffman and Brian Hoy; as well as 14 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. A private family service will be held at a later date at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church. Interment in Catholic Cemetery, along with Marylane. Memorial contributions may be given to Most Precious Blood Catholic Church, 1515 Barthold St., Fort Wayne, where Paul was essentially a lifelong member. Arrangements by Advantage Funeral & Cremation Service, 2403 East Wallen Road, Fort Wayne.



