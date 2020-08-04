1/1
ALVIN MINICK
ALVIN MINICK, 76, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Heritage Park Nursing Home, Fort Wayne. Born on Dec. 24, 1943, he was a son of the late Earl and Marcella (Zuber) Minick. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was a member of the American Legion Post 47, Fort Wayne. Alvin worked at Fruehauf Trailer Company, Fort Wayne for 22 years. He enjoyed his dogs, fishing, and camping. Neighbors always appreciated how he cleaned the sidewalks off for everyone in the winter. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Kay (Skopec) Minick; siblings, Roger Minick and Violet (William) Braun. He was also preceded in death by three sisters and three brothers. A graveside service is 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Riverview Cemetery, corner of Carroll and Madden Roads, Churubusco. Masks required. Preferred memorials are to the Allen County SPCA or the family. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. For online condolences visit www.harperfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Harper's Community Funeral Home
740 State Rd 930 E
New Haven, IN 46774
(260) 493-4433
