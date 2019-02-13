ALVIN WAYNE HUTCHINS, 88, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at his home. Born Feb. 15, 1930, in Quincy, Mich., he was a son of Earl and Daisie (Titus) Hutchins. He served in the Air Force for two years and worked for Rea Magnet Wire for 32 1/2 years. On Valentine's Day, in 1953, he married his loving wife, Marilyn Paxton Hutchins; she survives. Also surviving are children, Joni (Donald) Sanders of West Lafayette, Ind., and Robert Hutchins of Fort Wayne; two grandchildren, Natalie (Jacob) Fox and John (Shelby) Sanders; four great - grandchildren; brother, Loyal Hutchins of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; and many loving nieces and nephews. Alvin was preceded in death by a daughter, Patti Hutchins; five siblings; and brothers-in-law, David Borton and Donald Koomler. Funeral service is 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with viewing from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Pastor Tammy Lugar officiating. Burial will be in Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials to Hope United Methodist Church or Visiting Nurse Hospice. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 13, 2019