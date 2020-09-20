ALVINA P. ROGERS, 85, of New Haven, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia surrounded by her family. Born and raised in South Bend, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Cecelia Laskowski. As a child growing up, she acquired the nickname "Bunnie" and that stayed with her until later in life she became "Grandma Bunnie". A homemaker, she enjoyed cooking and especially making Polish dishes for her family. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed Notre Dame football, spending time with close neighborhood friends, and attending the grandkids sporting events. Grandma Bunnie was best known for always having abundant amounts of special treats in her home for the grandkids when they came to visit. She was a lifelong member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, New Haven. Surviving are her children: sons, Wayne Rogers and Dave (Kim) Rogers, both of Fort Wayne; daughter, Helen Arens of New Haven; grandchildren, Jeff Arens, Pam Bacon (Justin Zent), Matt (Kelly) Arens, Joel (Susie) Rogers, Alex (Shanique) Rogers, and Emily (J.T.) Straub; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Edward Rogers; daughter, Mary Ellen; and daughter-in-law, Mary Anne Rogers. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 943 Powers St., New Haven, Ind., with calling 1/2 hour prior. Face covering required. Visitation also from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Vigil service at 5:45 p.m. Burial in St. John Catholic Cemetery, New Haven. Preferred memorials are to Parkview Home Health & Hospice, or St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. John's New Haven. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com