ALYSSA A. THOMAS

Obituary
ALYSSA A. THOMAS, 29, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of Tom and Jennifer Boese of New Haven. Alyssa graduated in 2008 from Leo High School, and later completed her education at Rudae's School of Beauty Culture. She was a talented beautician working for several local beauty salons and also demonstrated great creativity by her beautiful artwork. She is also survived by her sons, Cassell Thomas and Tristan Davis; siblings, Josh Boese of Fort Wayne, Tiffany (Alex Novitski) Boese of Grabill, Ind., and Moriah Boese of New Haven, Ind.; maternal grandparents, Lynn and Susie Witt of Fort Wayne; niece, Raelyn Novitski; uncles and aunts, Tami (Pete) Smith of Leo, Ind., Jeff (Carol) Witt of Fort Wayne and David Boese of Wolcottville, Ind. Service is 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at County Line Church of God, 7716 N. County Line Road E., Auburn, Ind., with calling from 2 to 4 and 5 to 7 p.m. Memorials may be made to the family. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 14, 2019
