AMANDA EICHER, 90, formerly of Grabill, Ind., died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at her son's home in Fremont, Ind. Service is 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Cuba Mennonite Church, 10835 Cuba Road, Harlan, Ind. Calling is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the church. Burial in Yaggy Cemetery, Grabill, Ind. Memorials to Cuba Mennonite Church Youth Missions Fund. Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, Ind. To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook, visit www.cbwfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 31, 2019