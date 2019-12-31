AMANDA EICHER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for AMANDA EICHER.
Service Information
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home - Spencerville
6992 St Rd 1
Spencerville, IN
46788
(260)-238-4488
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cuba Mennonite Church
10835 Cuba Road
Harlan, IN
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cuba Mennonite Church
10835 Cuba Road
Harlan, IN
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Cuba Mennonite Church
10835 Cuba Road
Harlan, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

AMANDA EICHER, 90, formerly of Grabill, Ind., died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at her son's home in Fremont, Ind. Service is 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Cuba Mennonite Church, 10835 Cuba Road, Harlan, Ind. Calling is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the church. Burial in Yaggy Cemetery, Grabill, Ind. Memorials to Cuba Mennonite Church Youth Missions Fund. Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, Ind. To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook, visit www.cbwfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.