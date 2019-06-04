AMANDA GERDES, 52, of Columbia City, passed Sunday, June 2, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at home. Amanda was a kind and gentle soul, loving wife, sister, and daughter with a funny wit. Amanda was an avid gardener and cook, who loved to spend her time with family and animals. Amanda was also a proponent for Indiana working families and member of Teamsters Local 414 for 32 years. A pioneer in the Woman's labor movement, Amanda was the first woman to hold a fulltime grocery warehouse bid at SuperValu, and the second woman to hold a fulltime rail loading bid at Auto Handling, Inc. Amanda is survived by her husband, Ehren Gerdes; father, Richard Cook; sister, Jill Cook-Lane; mother-in-law, Sally Gerdes; in-laws, George and Lisa Gerdes. She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Susan and Loren Cook-Sheetz. Graveside service is 10 a.m., Monday, June 10, 2019, at Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be made to the Humane Society, or the . www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 4, 2019