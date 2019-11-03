AMANDA K. GRABER, 74, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born March 3, 1945 in Leo, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Aaron and Mary Ann Steury. She was a member of the Amish Church. Amanda is survived by her husband of 55 years, Menno M. Graber, whom she married July 12, 1964. She is also survived by their two children, Rhoda K. (Chris) Graber, Stephen M. Graber, all of Grabill, Ind.; grandchildren, Lawayne (Linda) Graber, Chris Allen Graber, James (Orpha) Graber, Josh Graber, Bethany Graber, Seth Graber, Solomon Graber; great-grandchildren, Megan and Evan Graber, Olivia Graber; siblings, Mary Marie (Sam) Schwartz, Pete H. Steury, Fred V. (Diane) Steury, Barbara Rose (Sam) Eicher, Martha V. (Jim) Wagler, Laura L. (Louis) Lengacher; and a sister-in-law, Margaret Steury. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Furman R. Steury and Christ L. Steury. Funeral Service is 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at the family home, located at 16306 Grabill Road, Grabill, Ind. with calling beginning today, Nov. 2, 2019, until the time of the service. Burial in the Harlan Amish Cemetery. Arrangements by D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805).
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 3, 2019