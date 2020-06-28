AMANDA L. HOGLUND
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share AMANDA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
AMANDA L. HOGLUND, 22, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind., Amanda attended North Side High School, class of 2017. She had been working at Truth Inc. Tattoo Shop. Anyone who knew Amanda quickly fell in love with her fun-loving personality. She was a free spirit and just loved spending time with her family and friends. Amanda was passionate advocate for stopping the sex trade and abuse of others. Surviving are her mother, Teresa Malott; siblings, Matt (Destanee) Malott, Ana Hoglund; grandfather, James Malott; grandparents, Larry (Patricia) Hoglund; aunts, Mary Kay (Eric) Foster, Tami Sims, Ramona Malott; uncles, Christopher Malott, Stacy (Dave) Lunn, Chad Hoglund, Ryan Kennedy; along with many extended family members. Amanda was preceded in death by her grandmother, Sandra Malott; and uncle, Jim Malott. Service is 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the donors choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
JUL
1
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Calling hours
10:00 AM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Service
11:00 AM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved