AMANDA L. HOGLUND, 22, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind., Amanda attended North Side High School, class of 2017. She had been working at Truth Inc. Tattoo Shop. Anyone who knew Amanda quickly fell in love with her fun-loving personality. She was a free spirit and just loved spending time with her family and friends. Amanda was passionate advocate for stopping the sex trade and abuse of others. Surviving are her mother, Teresa Malott; siblings, Matt (Destanee) Malott, Ana Hoglund; grandfather, James Malott; grandparents, Larry (Patricia) Hoglund; aunts, Mary Kay (Eric) Foster, Tami Sims, Ramona Malott; uncles, Christopher Malott, Stacy (Dave) Lunn, Chad Hoglund, Ryan Kennedy; along with many extended family members. Amanda was preceded in death by her grandmother, Sandra Malott; and uncle, Jim Malott. Service is 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the donors choice.