Service Information Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home 6131 St Joe Road Fort Wayne , IN 46835 (260)-485-8500

AMANDA (SOMERS) STAUFFER, of Uniontown, Ohio, was given her wish to go home to her Lord on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Born on July 19, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Sevilla Somers. Amanda came to Allen County through her marriage to Menno Stauffer and was the mother of three sons. Amanda belonged to the Cedarville Community Church where she shared her love for God with anyone that would listen and "wants all to know her love for her creator is the key to a fulfilling life and eliminates the sting and fear of death." She was loved and worth knowing. She was an accomplished crocheter and won a contest for a table topper "and you can now purchase her unique pattern in a national pattern magazine." Amanda was instrumental in completing over a hundred puzzles in her retirement years and had each puzzle converted to a wall hanging with help from her friends. She is survived by her sons, Daniel and Gary; grandchildren, Rachel Pritz, Brooke McGee, Justin (Anne), Tony, Travis, and Troy; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Simon; and brother-in-law, Chris Stauffer. Amanda was also preceded in passing by her husband of 59 years, Menno Stauffer; eldest son, Ronald; grandson, Chad Stauffer; and brothers, Maylon, Andy, Atlee, Elmer, and Melvin Sommers. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Hockemeyer and Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hemophilia Foundation. Condolences may be left online at



