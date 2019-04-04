Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for AMBER L. WYATT. View Sign

AMBER L. WYATT, 104, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. She was born on April 9, 1914, in DeKalb County. She was the only daughter of Clarence Murray and Rosa A. (Davis) Murray. She was a member of the Colony Heights Church of Christ and in later life Northridge Baptist Church. Amber enjoyed sewing and summer time, gardening and canning. She also enjoyed being around family, friends, and doing for others. She was employed by Fort Wayne Community Schools for 18 years. Surviving are her children, Robin N. (Connie) Wyatt of Fort Wayne, Stanley V. (Kathy) Wyatt and Marvin Wyatt, both of Phoenix, Ariz. and Faunda S. (James R.) Adams of LaGrange Co, Ind.; 10 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon of 62 years. Funeral Service is 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at the funeral home. Cremation will follow service with burial at a later date in Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn, Ind. Memorial contributions can be made to the Northridge Baptist Church or the Fort Wayne Hospice. Visit



