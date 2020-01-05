AMBROSE EARL KESSINGER

Service Information
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
46825
(260)-426-9494
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
9:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Obituary
AMBROSE EARL KESSINGER, 93, of LaOtto, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to or Riley Children's Hospital. For full obituary and online condolences visit www.mccombandson.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 5, 2020
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.