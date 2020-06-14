AMOS BAUMAN, 92, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home. Born on Jan. 6, 1928, in Monroe, Ind., he was a son of the late Adolph and Zella (Womack) Bauman. He married Mary Alice Hawkins on Sept. 27, 1952. He was a member of Liberty Mills Church of the Nazarene in Fort Wayne. He had since retired, but was a longtime successful developer, builder, and Realtor. He was among the select few of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels. Amos and his wife enjoyed their many winters in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Fla. He was an avid golfer and bowler and he also loved animals. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary Alice Bauman of Fort Wayne; and beloved by numerous nieces and nephews. Amos was also preceded in death by a brother, Calvin Bauman. Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Liberty Mills Church of the Nazarene, 10621 Liberty Mills Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. A Graveside Service will follow in the Decatur Cemetery. Pastor Wes Ball officiating. Memorials may be made to Liberty Mills Church of the Nazarene or the American Cancer Society. Arrangements are being handled by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home. To sign the guestbook visit www.hshfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 14, 2020.