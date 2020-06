AMOS BAUMAN, 92, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home. Born on Jan. 6, 1928, in Monroe, Ind., he was a son of the late Adolph and Zella (Womack) Bauman. He married Mary Alice Hawkins on Sept. 27, 1952. He was a member of Liberty Mills Church of the Nazarene in Fort Wayne. He had since retired, but was a longtime successful developer, builder, and Realtor. He was among the select few of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels. Amos and his wife enjoyed their many winters in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Fla. He was an avid golfer and bowler and he also loved animals. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary Alice Bauman of Fort Wayne; and beloved by numerous nieces and nephews. Amos was also preceded in death by a brother, Calvin Bauman. Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Liberty Mills Church of the Nazarene, 10621 Liberty Mills Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. A Graveside Service will follow in the Decatur Cemetery. Pastor Wes Ball officiating. Memorials may be made to Liberty Mills Church of the Nazarene or the American Cancer Society . Arrangements are being handled by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home. To sign the guestbook visit www.hshfuneralhome.com